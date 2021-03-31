Russian troops are pulling into the border with Ukraine, one American official told The New York Times. According to him, we are talking about about four thousand soldiers.

According to the newspaper, the buildup of Russian troops on the border has attracted the attention of senior US officials in Europe and the United States. For example, last week, the US European Command raised the level of surveillance from “possible crisis” to “potentially imminent crisis” – the highest level.

Also The New York Times reports that European observers in recent weeks have noticed new weapons from the militia.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Ruslan Khomchak said at an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada that Russian troops were drawn up to the country’s borders. According to him, additional military units have been deployed to the Bryansk, Rostov and Voronezh regions. We are also talking about Crimea, where, after the last exercises, the paratroopers were not taken to the places of their previous deployment, but were left on the peninsula, the commander-in-chief said.

On March 30, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution on the escalation of the situation in Donbass. According to the document, for the adoption of which 308 parliamentarians voted, the responsibility for the current aggravation lies with Russia.

On March 26, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held emergency consultations with representatives of the Normandy Four countries. Prior to that, four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed in the combat zone under mortar fire.

Despite an indefinite ceasefire announced on July 27, 2020, the situation on the demarcation line in Donbass has escalated in recent weeks.