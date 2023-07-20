WP: Ukraine started using American cluster munitions in the south-east of the country

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) began to use cluster munitions transferred by the United States in the southeastern sector of the front, an American newspaper reports. The Washington Post (WP).

The publication, referring to unnamed Ukrainian officials, writes that the shells are used along Russian defensive lines. These positions, WP points out, successfully stopped the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which began a month ago.

One of the Ukrainian officials said that the ammunition is used in Russian trenches, which prevent the Ukrainian army from advancing deep into the territory.

Earlier, the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Alexander Syrsky, said that the cluster munitions transferred by the United States are already in Ukraine and will be ready for use soon. Such ammunition is capable of firing, including the M777.