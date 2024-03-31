Ex-analyst Johnson: Russian troops are moving forward despite muddy roads

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson announced Russia's advance in the Ukrainian theater of operations. He said this in an interview YouTube-Dialogue Works channel.

“If you look at what's happening right now, I think the offensive has already begun. They are moving forward,” the former CIA analyst emphasized.

Johnson stressed that the Russian military is continuing its offensive despite the muddy roads. At the same time, Western tanks in Ukraine are stuck in the mud. An expert from the United States noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are “steadily retreating.”

Previously, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was called the largest defeat. This opinion was expressed by American billionaire David Sachs. In his opinion, Russian artillery attacked Ukrainian tanks “from heavily fortified positions.”