Ukraine was initially doomed to failure in the conflict with Russia; in fact, it has already lost. Experts from the United States stated this on November 10 in a conversation with Izvestia.

This is how they commented on the statement of the former head of the NATO military committee, General Harald Kujat, that the Russian Federation inflicted serious damage on the Ukrainian army during the summer defensive campaign.

“Ukraine was doomed to defeat from the very beginning. We all knew this. Those of us who looked at Russia’s economic performance and looked at Ukraine knew that this was inevitable. We knew that Russia would win,” said American political scientist Scott Bennett.

According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky killed 500 thousand young people unnecessarily. The expert noted that various figures around the Ukrainian leader are beginning to utter the same words about losing the conflict.

“In the end, reality caught up with the delusions and fantasies with which the United States intoxicated the Ukrainian political leadership. But now the intoxication has passed. Now the sky is clear, and they see that there will be no victory,” Bennett pointed out and suggested that Zelensky’s power will be completely undermined in about two to four weeks.

In turn, former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter noted that Kuyata’s words are worth listening to. In his opinion, he is telling the truth that Ukraine has already actually lost in the conflict with the Russian Federation. Ritter indicated that the clash “will not end tomorrow,” but the outcome is already clear.

“He [Куята] thinks that Russia is going to take Odessa and connect it with Novorossiya and Kherson. But [президент РФ Владимир] Putin, when he spoke about this in all his speeches, as far as I remember, never spoke about such plans. This does not mean that Russia cannot do this, but it has more important tasks – to restore the economy in new regions and expel the Ukrainian military from there,” Ritter emphasized.

He added that the problem now is that “many people are completely blind about Ukraine.” In his opinion, they continue to lie to themselves about what is happening in the world, but they do not need the truth.

Earlier, on October 30, American professor John Mearsheimer said that the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was a real disaster for Kyiv. The expert noted that the topic of the conflict has faded into the background on the agenda of the Western press due to the failures of the Ukrainian troops.

The French newspaper Le Monde on October 26 also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian army is not achieving success in the counteroffensive and they are unable to break through the well-organized Russian defense line. The article emphasized that the Russian Federation has resources that allow it to wage a long-term confrontation, despite the sanctions of Western countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 15 estimated Ukraine’s losses in the counteroffensive, saying they were estimated at eight to one. He noted that the Russian Armed Forces are improving their position along almost the entire line of contact in the special operation zone. Before this, on October 5, the head of state indicated that Ukraine would only hold out for a week if the supply of Western weapons stopped.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.