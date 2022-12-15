The administration of the United States of America does not intend to block the entire Russian financial system. This was announced on December 15 at a briefing by the coordinator of the American sanctions policy, James O’Brien.

Journalists asked him if the United States was going to cut off all Russian banks from the SWIFT system, as called for in Kyiv.

“We carefully study each bank and try to avoid or mitigate the damage that may occur if the bank is unable to carry out its operations. Thus, we view this (the imposition of sanctions. – Ed.) as a gradual movement, and not as an attempt to block the entire Russian financial system at once, ”said the diplomat.

According to him, Russia is allowed to play a role in global markets. However, as O’Brien said, the Russian side will not be the pillar of a rules-based system.

O’Brien added that sanctions have already been imposed against a number of large Russian banks that do not allow transactions in dollars.

“We regularly give broad guidance on what transactions are allowed. Operations with food and fertilizers are allowed. Thus, we do not disrupt the supply of goods that people need,” the diplomat added.

Last week, 19FortyFive columnist Robert Farley wrote that Russia and the collective West have entered into a titanic confrontation that will determine the future of the international financial system.

In October, the Chinese newspaper Huanqiu Shibao wrote that the West’s economic war against Russia had undermined the world’s confidence in the US dollar.