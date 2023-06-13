The United States has no additional information about who is responsible for blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. This was stated by United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday, June 12, during a joint meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani press conferences in Washington.

“As for the dam, we have no further information about what exactly happened. We know this is disastrous,” he replied when asked to share intelligence data.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of June 6. This led to an uncontrolled release of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station is almost submerged. On the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of the territories, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack.

As a result of the terrorist attack, according to updated data as of June 12, provided by the acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, a total of 7.1 thousand people were evacuated from the region.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.