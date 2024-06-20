Kirby: The US will not supply Ukraine with air defense systems, but only interceptors for them

The United States will supply Ukraine, as part of a temporary reorientation of foreign supplies of Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, not the complexes themselves, but only interceptor missiles for them. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, at a briefing, reports TASS.

“Right now we simply don’t have systems coming off the assembly line suitable for this. We looked into this. But now the focus will be on the missiles themselves,” he said.

Kirby added that Washington is ready to continue to look for opportunities to redirect air defense systems to Ukraine.

Previously, the White House coordinator for strategic communications stated that the United States, as a priority and to the detriment of its other allies, would supply Ukraine with new batches of NASAMS and Patriot air defense systems.

The United States government has made a difficult but necessary decision to reprioritize short-term supply plans, he said. Kirby noted that supplies of these systems and missiles to other countries will be put in line.