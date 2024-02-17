US Vice President Harris said there is no plan B in the matter of supporting Kyiv

US Vice President Kamala Harris stated that there is no plan B in the matter of further support for Kyiv. Writes about this TASS.

At a press conference following a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference, the politician emphasized that the United States only has Plan A, which is to provide assistance. Harris also noted the need for bipartisan support for assistance to Kyiv in both houses of Congress.

Earlier, the US Vice President called American assistance to Kyiv a source of pride. She also assured that this support is unwavering.