US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Russia is capable of arranging a provocation in order to then use military force against Ukraine. His words on Friday, January 7, leads TASS…

Speaking at the State Department, Blinken urged not to be surprised in the event of a “catch”.

“No one should be surprised if Russia arranges a provocation or incident and then tries to use it to justify a military intervention. [на Украину] in the hope that by the time the world realizes that there was a catch, it will be too late, ”he said.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington calls on countries that maintain close relations with Moscow to influence Russia in order to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine. According to him, in recent weeks, Washington has actively interacted with a wide range of its NATO partners and European allies about concerns about a Russian buildup of military presence near the Ukrainian border.

On January 12, negotiations on European security issues will take place within the Russia-NATO Council under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. According to him, this agenda is intended for a constructive dialogue in the interests of all parties.