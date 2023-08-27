19fortyfive: The Russian army can keep the Armed Forces indefinitely thanks to resources

Russian troops are able to hold their lines of defense indefinitely thanks to a large amount of resources. About it declared journalist Alexander Motyl in an article for 19FortyFive.

According to him, the Ukrainian army has fewer resources than the enemy. “A long war of attrition is unwinnable for Ukraine,” Motyl said.

He added that many analysts predict Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict. The journalist stressed that it is necessary to start negotiations as soon as possible, otherwise the troops will continue to suffer losses of personnel.

Earlier, the head of the SONAR-2050 analytical bureau, Ivan Lizan, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would not be able to break through Russian defensive lines. He explained that they have been “fighting about her” for more than two months.