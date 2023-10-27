Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: Russian air defense systems completely destroyed the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation

Russian air defense systems have completely destroyed Ukrainian aviation. This was stated by former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter in an interview with journalist Garland Nixon on his YouTube-channel.

According to him, the Russian army smashed Ukrainian aviation “to smithereens”: as soon as the plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) takes off, it is immediately shot down.

“This aspect, aviation, has been completely destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he noted. According to him, this gives the Russian army a great advantage.

Earlier, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Russia could achieve tactical success in the conflict in Ukraine in the coming months.