CNN: Iran is preparing to send about a thousand weapons to Russia, including drones

Iran is preparing to send about 1,000 weapons to Russia, including short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and additional attack drones, the U.S. CNN official representatives of one of the Western countries.

It is noted that the latest batch of weapons delivered to Moscow from Tehran included about 450 drones that Russia used in the fighting on the territory of Ukraine. The authors of the material recalled that earlier Kyiv stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) shot down more than 300 Iranian drones.

The weapons will be delivered by the end of the year, officials said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba, denied accusations that Tehran was sending weapons to the parties to the conflict in Ukraine.

On October 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Iran of supplying weapons to Russia and also called for an end to support for Russia, threatening “the most severe responsibility” in response.