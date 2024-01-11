The Washington Post: Putin feels victory in Ukraine is close

Russian President Vladimir Putin feels that victory in the conflict in Ukraine is close. This was stated by columnist Lee Hockstader in an article for an American newspaper. The Washington Post.

“Do not pay attention to the joyful talk in Washington and European capitals about the strategic defeat that Moscow suffered. (…) The reality is that Putin feels that victory is within reach,” Hockstader wrote.

The West is tired of helping Kyiv, the observer is sure. As evidence, he cited the fact that Republicans in the US Congress opposed the allocation of billions of dollars to Ukraine. The author of the material also recalled that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed EU budget assistance to Ukraine.

Due to the lack of a clear position on Ukraine, the West was unable to prepare its troops for a counter-offensive, the observer believes. He added that as a result, the Ukrainian military was forced to take a defensive position.

Earlier, former Fox News channel host and American journalist Tucker Carlson said that Washington refuses to recognize Moscow’s superiority over Kiev. In his opinion, Ukraine will not win the conflict, since Russia surpasses it in population and industrial power.