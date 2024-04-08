Ritter: Russia controls the sky and destroys Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers at their first appearance
After the Ukrainian air defense (air defense) ceased to provide cover for the troops, Russia began to completely control the skies in the special military operation (SVO) zone and destroy soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) every time they appeared. This was stated by former US military intelligence officer Scott Ritter. YouTube-Dialogue Works channel.
