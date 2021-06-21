US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday, June 21, announced the preparation of contacts between Moscow and Washington on arms control.

“We are preparing a dialogue on strategic stability with the Russian Federation, we are in the planning process [сроков проведения] first meeting. A senior State Department official will lead the US delegation. We plan to discuss further steps on nuclear arms control and other strategic topics, ”he said during the briefing.

Earlier in the day, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Washington would continue its dialogue with Moscow on strategic stability in the coming weeks. According to her, the implementation of the agreements reached by the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, will be at the level of the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the countries and below.

The meeting of the Russian and American leaders took place on June 16. Following the meeting, a joint statement on strategic stability was adopted. The parties also agreed on the return of the ambassadors of the two countries and the continuation of consultations on the further fate of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3).

After the summit, Putin noted that the talks were held “in the same language,” and called his American counterpart a very constructive, balanced and experienced politician. The parties, he said, expressed a desire to bring their positions closer.

Biden, on the other hand, said that the negotiations with Putin took place in a kind and positive atmosphere, which persisted even in moments of sharp disagreement.

At the same time, on June 20, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced the introduction of new sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny.

At the same time, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov arrived in Washington and, commenting on the actions of the American government, noted that they did not reflect the results Moscow expected in terms of bilateral relations.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, indicated that there is always a natural response from Moscow to any illegal actions of Washington.