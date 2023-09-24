Former USMC officer Ritter: NATO helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet

NATO representatives helped the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in preparing a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. This opinion expressed former US Marine Corps (MCC) intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with blogger Jeff Norman on his show Ask the Inspector.

“The attack on the headquarters could not have happened without the participation of Britain, the United States and NATO,” said the military analyst, also recalling the presence of an American observation aircraft in the Black Sea airspace on the day of the attack on the headquarters.

On the afternoon of September 22, Kyiv launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A shell fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theater. According to the Ministry of Defense, air defense systems shot down five missiles while repelling an attack on Sevastopol. The shock wave broke glass in ten residential buildings.