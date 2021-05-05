The United States government, led by Joe Biden, announced on Wednesday its support for a global lifting of patent protections for coronavirus vaccines to accelerate the production and distribution of doses around the world.

“These extraordinary times and circumstances require extraordinary measures “, wrote the US trade representative Katherine Tai, in a statement released by social networks.

In addition, he assured that they will start talks with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to work in this regard.

While intellectual property rights for businesses are important, Washington “supports exemption from those protections for Covid-19 vaccines,” the US trade representative said.

About the talks with the WTO, they warned: “Will take time given the existing consensus around patents and the complexity of these issues. “

Tai explained that the desire of the United States is to get the most vaccines for the largest number of people.

“As the provision of vaccines for Americans is already assured, it will continue to direct its efforts – working with the private sector and necessary partners – toward expanding the production and distribution of vaccines,” the statement continues.

It will also work to increase the availability of necessary raw materials.

