Strategic bombers B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit of the US Air Force (Air Force) in mid-March took part in a joint training flight off the coast of Iceland, Greenland and Great Britain, where the appearance of Russian warships and aircraft is possible, The Drive reports.

“The fact that the B-1B and B-2 are operating together in the Arctic Circle makes it very clear that the United States is ready to deploy some of the most powerful air assets in the region if it has to counter Russian operations in these areas in the future.” states the American edition.

The publication notes that, in particular, the B-1B Lancer bomber can use AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) missiles to deliver strikes, then like a stealthy B-2 Spirit – use nuclear weapons.

In February, The Drive wrote that it is not at all difficult to imagine a future conflict in which the B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress groups of the US Air Force will be tasked with hitting the same common sets of targets over a wide area.