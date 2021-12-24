The United States, together with its NATO allies, is ready to discuss the security problems voiced by Russia. Washington’s Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said that progress is possible in negotiations with Moscow, Izvestia TV channel reports.

At the same time, Washington will not compromise on its relations with its NATO allies.

“These are long-standing principles that the president [США Джо] Biden and the US government have adhered to the success of maintaining peace in Europe for decades. These principles are the foundation of US security, he said. “Our commitment to our transatlantic relationship with our NATO allies is fundamental to our security and we are not going to compromise on this,” Sullivan said.

Security guarantees will be discussed at bilateral consultations. NATO and the OSCE will participate in the dialogue with Russia.

