The US is ready for serious arms control talks with Russia. About it in an interview TASS US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said.

She noted that Washington considers it necessary to discuss with Moscow the issue of reducing strategic risks.

“We are ready to engage in serious discussions on risk reduction and arms control, including concerns about US positions on Ukraine and Russian positions on Ukraine,” Nuland said.

Earlier, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov said that NATO is involving countries that do not have nuclear weapons in training to test the use of American nuclear weapons against Russia. According to the diplomat, there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed. “For a long time we have consistently promoted the idea of ​​confirming this principle by all the states of the nuclear five,” he said.