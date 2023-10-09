NYT: Wounded American soldiers complain about military medicine in Ukraine

The losses of American soldiers in Ukraine continue to grow, and the military themselves complain about Ukrainian medicine. About it reports newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

As US military personnel fighting in English-speaking units themselves note, in Ukraine they receive minimal treatment in spartan conditions. “I woke up during the operation because they gave me little anesthesia,” the publication quotes one of the fighters.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered significant losses while defending positions in the Kupyansk direction. According to retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrey Marochko, an analysis of the radio broadcast showed that the command of the Ukrainian army forbade leaving positions, despite the loss of combat effectiveness and the superiority of Russian troops.