Panic began in Europe due to the fact that Ukraine was unable to withstand the onslaught of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. This opinion was expressed on January 23 by former Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan in an article Weapons and Strategy.

“European and American allies [украинского президента Владимира] Zelensky <...> understand that Ukraine cannot resist Russian military pressure. That is why Europe is now in a panic, and Washington is developing a new strategy,” he writes.

According to the columnist, in Europe they believe that if Russia wins in Ukraine, the Europeans will be under threat. Therefore, recently, the leaders of NATO countries have especially often stated the need to strengthen borders and strengthen defense. In addition, almost five months of alliance exercises will begin at the end of January, which are “an attempt to demonstrate to Russia” the potential of the alliance. However, the expert suggests that the exercise will also show “the Russians what they need to do.”

In addition, according to the author of the article, “European countries have nothing to rely on,” since their security is highly dependent on the United States. He emphasizes that in the years after the collapse of the USSR, European states focused on social spending, without adequately funding the defense industry. In addition, they transferred much of what they already had to protect their borders to Kyiv, “leaving empty shelves and warehouses.”

The United States, moreover, is itself faced with a number of problems and leaves great uncertainty as to whether it will be able to “save Europe” even if it wants to.

Brian also noted that there is “no doubt that Russia will succeed.” In his opinion, there is a possibility that the Ukrainian military will be able to detain Russian military personnel, but they do not have the ability to completely stop the offensive. He points out that if Kyiv tries to attract additional forces to the clashes, other points along the contact line will be at risk.

Prior to this, on January 15, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Europe has three to five years to prepare for the fact that Russia will pose a threat to NATO's eastern flank. She believed that in the long term, the North Atlantic Alliance needed to adopt a strategy to contain Russia, similar to the Cold War. The national defense of Estonia also announced its intention to mine the borders of the state. Latvia is also intensively building fortifications on the border with Russia.

Earlier, on January 14, the German newspaper Bild, citing a “secret document” of the Bundeswehr, reported that Germany is preparing for a military clash between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the country’s Ministry of Defense, could occur in 2025, after the Russian victory in Ukraine in June of this year .

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in a comment to Izvestia, called Bild’s material about Germany’s preparation for an alleged clash between NATO and Russia “last year’s horoscope for Pisces in Cancer.” She admitted that the analytical part of the document for the Bundeswehr could have been prepared by the German Foreign Ministry. In turn, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov dismissed this plan as a canard.