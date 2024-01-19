WSJ: US nuclear weapons are dangerously outdated and require funding

American nuclear weapons are obsolete, according to House Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker and Senator Debra Fischer. About it writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

As experts noted, US security depends on the funding and timely deployment of the Sentine intercontinental ballistic missile. “America's nuclear weapons are dangerously outdated,” they noted.

Experts have come to the conclusion that updating the country's nuclear arsenal is behind schedule and requires more money. They cited the example of the nearly 60-year-old Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program.

Earlier, ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern said that the United States could use nuclear weapons over Ukraine in the event of a military defeat in Kyiv.