The narrative about Russia’s alleged occupation of Ukraine is an attempt to rewrite history. About it December 10 wrote columnist Katya Sedgwick in an article for The American Conservative.

According to the journalist, now in the West history is presented as follows: after the 1917 revolution, Ukraine became independent, but after a while the country was occupied by Russia. The USSR starved, killed and deported millions of ethnic Ukrainians.

She notes that such a false interpretation of history is an attempt to be closer to Europe and gain public support.

“For many years, the words “Russian” and “Soviet” have been used interchangeably. <…>. But inside the USSR, even if there was a clear majority <…> Russians in the country, we knew that the Union consisted of many ethnic groups. And among these ethnic minorities, Ukrainians <...> sharing a long common history with Russia, stood out the most, ”Sedgwick emphasized.

The observer believes that Ukrainian nationalists misinterpret history and broadcast their vision to the younger generation.

“Teaching young people that their grandparents lived in an occupied country, even if their grandparents’ suffering was uniquely terrible, is not a serious story,” the journalist concluded.

Earlier, on November 25, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, citing a draft joint document of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Greens, the Free Democratic Party, and the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU / CSU) bloc, reported that the Bundestag intends to November 30 to discuss and adopt a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of the 1920s in Ukraine as genocide.

On the same day, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev noted that the initiative of a number of deputies of the Bundestag (German parliament) to recognize the Holodomor as genocide is ahistorical and contrary to facts. According to him, the famine was massive and indiscriminate. In this regard, the accusations of the leadership of the USSR in hatred towards the population of Ukraine are absurd.

Meanwhile, on December 6, Moscow’s representative in Ottawa, Oleg Stepanov, spoke about a call to the Canadian Foreign Ministry in connection with statements about the Holodomor. According to him, the Canadian government continues to defend the position of the Ukrainian community, which, among other things, accuses Russia of organizing the Holodomor only on the territory of Ukraine. Prior to that, on November 30, the Russian embassy pointed out that such a position is offensive to the memory of all the victims of the famine of the 1930s.