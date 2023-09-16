Head of USAID Power: The US is trying to prevent the replacement of Ukrainian grain with Russian grain

The US authorities are trying to prevent the replacement of Ukrainian grain with Russian grain on world markets, said the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power. The interview was broadcast on website Foreign Policy magazine.

She noted that as a result of the end of the grain deal, smaller quantities of food mean higher prices than they would have been had there been more supply.

Power also pointed out that Russia, which has had a good harvest performance in recent months, is trying to fill a void in the market by “capitalizing on its withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative.”

The head of the USAID expressed the opinion that Moscow is trying to prevent Ukraine from bringing grain to the market and replacing its farmers on a long-term basis. The US is trying to prevent this from happening, she added.

Power believes that Russia’s planned free grain supplies to Africa “carry the risk of destabilizing the market.” She also said the United States and its allies have been able to “increase the flow of food through these alternative routes by 800 percent” since July 2023.

Earlier, US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the American leadership does not see any way to “immediately” restore the Black Sea grain initiative and blames Moscow for this.