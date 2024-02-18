The authorities of the United States of America are giving orders to the leadership of Ukraine to attack Russian cities. This was stated by former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor on the Stephen Gardner YouTube channel.

“We (USA – Ed.) order them (Kyiv regime – Ed.) to use any missiles that we can provide them or unmanned aerial vehicles to harm Russia, to harm Russians on Russian territory,” he said He.

As McGregor noted, the inhumane actions committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on behalf of the United States are similar to senseless revenge when a person fails to get something and decides to destroy it.

Earlier, on February 15, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on a shopping center on Plekhanov Street in Belgorod. The operational headquarters of the Belgorod region reported that as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Belgorod, windows were broken in 128 apartments of 10 residential buildings, and various damage was also detected in 15 private households.

Also on February 15, the official representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric, commenting on the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Belgorod, said that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must be stopped.

On February 5, combat veteran Captain First Rank Reserve Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia that Western countries, promising to supply F-16 fighters to Ukraine, are indulging the Kyiv regime in striking the border territories of the Russian Federation.

Retired Bundeswehr General Erhard Bühler said on February 1 that he supports the idea of ​​Ukrainian Armed Forces striking the central regions of Russia using cruise missiles.

On January 21, political scientist Mikhail Pavliv, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the decision on the wider use of terrorist methods by Ukrainian troops was made by Kiev in August 2023 as part of interaction with representatives of NATO countries, including the United States and Great Britain, when the counteroffensive failed The APU became obvious.

Prior to this, on December 30, political scientist Yuri Svetov, in a conversation with Izvestia, commenting on the brutal strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Belgorod, noted that the Ukrainian side, complaining about a lack of weapons, continues to strike at Russian territory, and exclusively at civilians. Svetov pointed out that in Ukraine, the death of civilians in Russia is a reason for rejoicing, while the Russian army is targeting military targets.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

