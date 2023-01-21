WP called Germany’s indecision to send Leopard to Ukraine a crack in NATO unity

Germany’s hesitation to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine is a critical challenge to Western unity, so US President Joe Biden cannot sit back in the face of this threat. writes newspaper The Washington Post (WP).

The author recalled that Germany does not want to supply tanks to Kyiv. Germany’s refusal to approve the transfer of several dozen heavy battle tanks to Ukraine showed the first serious crack in NATO’s once solid front. The newspaper called Germany’s indecision a weak point that Russian President Vladimir Putin can use not only in the special operation zone (SVO), but also in politics.

“At stake is not only the survival of Ukraine, but also leadership, sober thinking in Washington and Berlin. Germany’s indecisiveness is a critical challenge to Western unity, Biden cannot sit back in the face of this,” the journalists said.

Earlier it became known that Germany’s allies had not yet been able to convince her to allow the supply of German Leopard tanks to Kyiv, Berlin took additional time to think. The issue was a key one on the agenda of the eighth meeting of the contact group on Ukrainian defense issues at the Ramstein base in Germany.