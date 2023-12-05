The US State Department promised seven million dollars for data on the whereabouts of Uss

For information about the whereabouts of Russian Artem Uss, who is on the international wanted list, the US State Department has promised a reward of seven million dollars. This is reported by RIA News.

“Today the Department of State is announcing a reward under the Transnational Organized Crime Reward Program of up to seven million dollars for Russian citizen Artem Aleksandrovich Uss,” the statement said.

On March 21, Milan decided to extradite Uss to the United States, where he is accused of evading sanctions and money laundering. At the same time, back in January, the entrepreneur wanted to be extradited to Russia, where a case was opened against him on charges of fraud.

In May, Uss escaped from house arrest by cutting off his electronic bracelet. It is noted that he could have been assisted by a criminal group from Serbia. A gang of Serbian criminals helped Uss escape on a ferry.

During his escape, Uss changed cars at least once and also crossed the borders of several countries. So he managed to get to Serbia, from where he flew to Moscow.