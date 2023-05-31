AT: Russian Aerospace Forces attacked the Storm Shadow missile storage in the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) delivered a powerful blow to the Starokonstantinov military airfield in the Khmelnitsky region, where the seventh tactical aviation brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force was based. About it wrote US journalist Stephen Bryan in an article for Asia Times (AT).

As a result of the attack, which took place on May 29, five Su-24 aircraft were damaged or destroyed. Storage facilities for the Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles were also severely damaged. “It is not yet clear if this is the only unit equipped with Storm Shadow, but in any case, the loss of aircraft and missiles is a serious blow to Ukraine,” the article says.

It also provides information that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and his British counterpart Ben Wallace accidentally gave out the location of the airbase with Storm Shadow carriers. They allegedly published a postcard with the image of a Su-24 bomber and this missile, in the upper right corner of which was placed the emblem of the seventh tactical aviation brigade.

Earlier, Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, reported damage to a military airfield in the Khmelnytsky region. The strikes on the objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were confirmed by the administration of Khmelnytsky. The authorities of the city said that the depots of fuel and combat material assets were attacked.