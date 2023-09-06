US allocates $175 million aid package to Kyiv, including depleted uranium shells

The US has announced a new $175 million aid package to Ukraine, including depleted uranium shells. About it reported at the Pentagon.

It is noted that Washington provided Kyiv with 120-millimeter shells for Abrams tanks with a depleted uranium core from American military depots. Ukraine will also receive anti-tank missile systems, navigation and communications equipment.

The Pentagon also announced the transfer to Kiev of equipment to support Ukrainian air defense systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS systems, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, more than 3 million rounds of ammunition, tactical air navigation systems, communications systems and auxiliary equipment.

Earlier, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh assured Kiev of the proper use of depleted uranium ammunition if supplied. According to her, the United States is confident in the responsible use of these shells by Ukraine.