About 300 companies, ships and aircraft will be included in the new package of US anti-Russian sanctions

The new package of US sanctions against Russia will include about 300 companies, ships and aircraft, the restrictions will affect about 70 Russian enterprises. This was told by a senior representative of the White House, reports RIA News.

“We will renew the economic pressure on Russia, continue to expand export restrictions to make it even harder for Russia to maintain its war machine,” the official said, calling the new package of anti-Russian sanctions significant.

The White House does not currently disclose details of which Russian companies will be affected by the new restrictions, but announced that they will affect those involved in trying to circumvent existing sanctions in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Earlier it became known that Tokyo and Washington agreed on further sanctions against Russia and continued support for Ukraine. The agreement with US President Joe Biden was announced by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.