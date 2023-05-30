US Secretary of State Blinken: new package of anti-Russian sanctions will be announced on May 31

A new package of anti-Russian sanctions will be aimed at combating the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and “Russian disinformation”, details will be announced on May 31. This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, writes RIA News.

“Tomorrow we will announce new measures that tighten export controls on technologies found in Iranian drones used in raids on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure, and also counter Russian … disinformation,” the head of the State Department said at a press conference in Sweden .

Earlier it became known that the EU drafted a new package of sanctions against Russia. The head of the press service of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, said that the project had been submitted to member countries for approval.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the EU’s plans to adopt the 11th package of sanctions “absurd, stupid and insane.” She stated that Western sanctions against Moscow are illegitimate and illegal.