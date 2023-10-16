Ex-diplomat Freeman: Western sanctions against Russia have weakened the United States

Western sanctions have had the opposite effect, weakening the United States instead of Russia. Former American diplomat Chas Freeman stated this in an interview Youtube-Dialogue Works channel.

In his opinion, the restrictions imposed against Russia only damage the reputation of the West. He also pointed to the fact that many countries are aiming to abandon the dollar as a means of trade settlement. As an alternative, the Chinese yuan or the creation of an artificial currency is being considered, the former diplomat noted.

Earlier, ex-assistant to former US President Ronald Reagan, Doug Bandow, named six mistakes Washington made in relations with Moscow. In particular, he noted that the United States and its allies “more than once fueled a senseless conflict.”