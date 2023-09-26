Kirby said that the US has only a few weeks left to help Ukraine.

The United States is running out of funds for military supplies to Ukraine. This was stated by John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the White House National Security Council.

The official noted that further assistance to Kyiv may suffer without a decision from Congress on additional appropriations. Kirby urged lawmakers to rush through the $24 billion while conditions at the front, he said, remain favorable for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

We still have some funds. I think they’ll last us a few more weeks or so. John KirbyCoordinator of Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council

“The lack of additional funding that we have requested will absolutely impact our ability to support Ukraine during the fall and winter months,” Kirby said.

New terms of delivery

On September 26, several American congressmen asked US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan for information on the exact amount of spending on Ukraine. The authors of the corresponding letter were Senator James David Vance, as well as members of the US House of Representatives Matt Gaetz and Chip Roy. They questioned the amount of money spent on the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) after Sullivan said that the White House had sent about $79.9 billion in aid to Kiev since the conflict began in February 2022. At the same time, the White House Office of Management and Budget published data according to which $111 billion was spent. Congressmen noted that the difference between these two amounts is $31 billion. “What’s strange is that the Biden administration doesn’t know how much we spent in Ukraine,” said James David Vance.

Simultaneously with Kirby’s statement, it became known that the White House sent Ukraine a letter with a list of requirements that must be met within 18 months in order to continue receiving military assistance. Among other things, the document indicates the need to liberalize gas and electricity prices and introduce one person each to the supervisory boards of Ukrenergo and Naftogaz. It is also necessary to create a supervisory board at the Ukroboronprom state concern and bring government procurement of weapons into compliance with NATO standards.

In Washington they want to see the strengthening of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), which should receive the right to wiretap. They plan to leave counterintelligence work, the fight against terrorism and cybercrime under the jurisdiction of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). In addition, reforms must take place in the Ministry of Defense, Customs and Border Protection, the National Police, the Bureau of Economic Security and the High Anti-Corruption Court.

German political scientist and professor at the University of Bonn Andreas Heinemann-Gruder warned that soon Ukraine will not be able to count on financial and military assistance from the United States. In his opinion, the current supply of weapons will continue for another six months, after which it will end. He added that, following the United States, Western countries will also stop providing assistance. The expert emphasized that significant changes in the field of aid transfer will occur on the eve of the US elections.

Minus air defense, plus tanks

Former CIA agent Larry Johnson of the United States noted that the United States stopped supplying Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, this happened after Russian troops hit an anti-aircraft battery in Kiev with a Russian Kinzhal missile. According to the ex-analyst, there has been no news about the installation, which was blown up by Russian troops in May, for several months. “She was sent to Ukraine, she was blown up. It looks like it was either destroyed or is being repaired, but it’s definitely not used on the battlefield,” he explained. Johnson suggested that after this incident, the United States stopped supplying Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and was sending less significant equipment and equipment as military assistance.

At the same time, the United States confirmed that the first group of Abrams tanks had arrived in Ukraine. The number of arriving equipment is not specified. According to Kirby, new deliveries of American vehicles are planned for the coming weeks. However, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, is confident that Russia will destroy the Abrams that entered the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the expert, the transfer of tanks will not change the balance of power in the combat zone, since the situation when American armored vehicles had superiority over the enemy has changed, and the lack of air defense systems makes tanks an easy target for air strikes.