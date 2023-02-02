Bloomberg reported on Biden’s change of strategy on Ukraine to quickly end the conflict

The conflict in Ukraine has entered a new phase, in which the US strategy has begun to change seriously, declared Bloomberg columnist Hol Brands.

According to the expert, a change in Washington’s position should lead the parties to the Ukrainian conflict to diplomacy.

Fears of a Russian nuclear escalation are receding as the fear of a long war with incessant losses intensifies Hol Brands Bloomberg columnist

He added that the administration of US President Joe Biden is increasing support for Ukraine. According to the columnist, she allegedly hopes for a diplomatic settlement.

New US strategy

According to Brands, Washington looks at the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “restrainedly optimistic.” The columnist revealed three components of Biden’s new strategy for Ukraine. First, the US leadership is more clearly defining American goals in the conflict. According to the journalist, the United States wants Ukraine to be militarily secure, politically independent and economically viable. Now the return of Donbass and Crimea is not mandatory, he added.

The US does not want the war to drag on forever because it turns much of Ukraine into a desert and hurts the budgets of Western states Hol Brands Bloomberg columnist

In addition, the new strategy involves sending Ukrainian troops more modern weapons. Third, Biden does not support taking Crimea by force, but allows “strike against Russian targets there,” Brands said.

Thus, Biden seeks to help Ukraine increase pressure on Russian forces. Perhaps the United States wants to turn the situation even more in its favor in order to move on to negotiations after the end of the next phase of hostilities. Hol Brands Bloomberg columnist

Deliveries of tanks to Ukraine

Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadim Omelchenko said that Western countries promised to supply Kyiv with 321 heavy tanks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists tanks are needed as soon as possible. If they arrive in August or September, it will be too late Vadim Omelchenko Ambassador of Ukraine to France

On January 25, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced that Berlin agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, while Germany would also approve their re-export from NATO partner countries.

On the same day, the US government decided to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package that would also include ammunition, spare parts and training for Ukrainian crews.

321tank The West can supply Ukraine

Portugal, Finland, Spain and the Netherlands have already declared their desire to send combat vehicles to Kyiv.

The Kremlin’s reaction to the supply

Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciated the decision to supply military equipment to Kyiv. Putin noted that Russia does not send its tanks to the borders of Western states.

We have something to answer, and the use of armored vehicles will not end Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to the Russian leader, Russia is again being forced to rebuff the aggression of the collective West.