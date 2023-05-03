US Colonel McGregor: Russia carried out a brilliant operation to eliminate the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian intelligence conducted a brilliant operation to eliminate the command posts of nine brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Such an assessment gave ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon Douglas McGregor in a new video on his YouTube channel.

“Russian intelligence is doing great. They have accurate information about the control centers of the Ukrainian brigades,” the military stated.

McGregor noted that the US also provides the Armed Forces with information about the location of Russian troops, but the destruction of the headquarters with thousands of high-ranking military personnel is the highest level of skill.

Earlier, Douglas McGregor said that the Russian army began hunting for entire clusters with Ukrainian weapons and equipment. One of the most important targets was the railway station in Kramatorsk, where up to 200 tons of ammunition had accumulated.