The United States and Ukraine finalize an agreement on the exploitation of mineral resources, a pact that, according to White House sources, could include the terms of a high fire and signed in the next few hours.

The Trump administration seeks to consolidate … This understanding in a moment of growing tensions with kyiv, after the steep encounter between the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, and his American counterpart last week.

Donald Trump plans to announce the pact during his speech before Congress, although the firm has not yet been completed and could be done without its rubric, delegating to a commercial representative, according to sources cited by Reuters.

In this way, Trump would announce that he restores military aid to Ukraine, which he himself canceled on Monday after the discussion he had with the Ukrainian president on Friday.

His intervention before the two cameras arrives in the middle of a convulsive scenario: pressures on Ukraine to accept a favorable agreement to Moscow, a commercial war opened with Mexico and Canada, and an unprecedented purge in the federal administration, executed with the collaboration of Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, demonstrations of former firing officials and democratic legislators congregate in front of the Capitol. However, with reinforced security, it is unlikely that they can interrupt the act.

While its administration advances in the mass deportation of immigrants, surveys reflect a growing discontent: a CNN poll indicates that more Americans disapprove of its management than those who support it, and another NPR/PBS News/Marist reveals that most believe that the country is already in the wrong direction.

SUSPENSE AGREEMENT

Despite criticism, Trump continues with his agenda without signs of change of course. In the Capitol to which it is directed, Republicans have supported their actions without resistance, while Democrats try to stop some of their policies with judicial demands.

The opposition, led by Democratic deputy Hakeem Jeffries, seeks to bring as guests affected by their policies to counteract their message: fired officials, transgender women and relatives of victims of the assault on the Capitol in 2021.

The agreement, which was suspended after the meeting, contemplates the United States access to the income generated by the natural resources of Ukraine and establishes that 50 % of the future monetization of state goods is allocated to an investment fund for the reconstruction of the country.

Friday’s episode left Zelenski in an awkward position, since Trump and vice president JD Vance recriminated his insistence on requesting more help, urging him to express gratitude instead of new requests.

They also pressed Zelenski to accept a high immediate fire, which would freeze the front lines and strengthen Russia in the areas that have been invaded since the beginning of the war in 2022. Finally, according to sources of the White House, Zelenski will accept a cessation of hostilities.

In the days after the discussion in the Oval Office, US officials have pressed advisors to the Ukrainian leader to issue a public apology.

In a message posted on the social network X, Zelenski described the meeting in the White House of “unfortunate” and said that Ukraine remains willing to negotiate. Trump, on the other hand, has reiterated that Washington has done more for kyiv than Europe and expects a greater “appreciation” by the Ukrainian government.

Trump’s speech follows the theme of «The recovery of American greatness»something that goes in line with its campaign motto: “Let’s make America big again.”

According to its spokesmen in the White House, it will treat economic protectionism to “help the manufacturers and farmers of the United States” and defend national self -sufficiency with a marked criticism of free trade and globalism.

Liberated from a Russian prison

Melania Trump will take a series of guests to the joint session of Congress that reflect the central themes of her husband’s agenda. Among the attendees are Marc Fogel, a professor released from a Russian prison who recently spent a night at the White House; Corey Comperator’s family, firefighter killed in Trump attack in Pennsylvania; and Stephanie Diller, widow of a New York police officer dead in the act of service.

The parents of Laken Riley, a young woman who was killed by an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela, and Alexis Nungaray, mother of a 12 -year -old girl killed by two Venezuelans released by the immigration authorities.

Other guests include Elliston Berry, victim of Deepfakes; January Littlejohn, a mother who sued a school for her gender identity policy; and Payton McNabb, a young woman who says she has been injured by a transgender athlete in a volleyball match. Jeff Denard, a steel worker will also attend; Haley Ferguson, beneficiary of a scholarship of the Be Best program, promoted by the first lady in her husband’s previous mandate; and Roberto Ortiz, a border agent attacked by posters.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have announced that they will take federal employees dismissed as a form of protest to Trump’s policies.