The United States and Türkiye agreed on a scheme for complying with sanctions against the Russian Federation

The United States and Turkey agreed that the countries will now act together on the issue of anti-Russian sanctions. We are talking about a new scheme for applying American secondary sanctions, under which foreign companies fall for connections with Russian companies. The Turkish newspaper Hürriyet writes about this without citing sources.

The two countries agreed on a new system – according to the so-called sanctions harmonization scheme Hande FiratHürriyet journalist

What is the new scheme?

According to the source, the scheme assumes that the United States will first notify Turkey about companies that could potentially be subject to sanctions for commercial activities with business from the Russian Federation. Next, Washington will request information on this matter. Türkiye will have to conduct an investigation and then report its results. If necessary, appropriate steps will be taken.

Prior to this, the United States immediately imposed sanctions on Turkish companies that collaborated or were allegedly engaged in commercial activities with Russia. At the same time, the Turkish side was not previously asked to conduct any investigation.

Turkey expressed concerns about trade with Russia

According to the deputy chairman of the largest Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Volkan Demir, trade with the Russian Federation could threaten the Turkish economy with big troubles due to US pressure.

The US monitors trade with Russia through its own system, and MASAK (Financial Crimes Investigation Council) in Turkey monitors it. Just 15 days ago it blacklisted seven companies Volkan DemirDeputy Chairman of the Turkish People's Republic

The local publication Aydınlık also wrote that Turkish companies are receiving threats from American diplomats due to trade with the Russian Federation. It was reported that employees of the US embassy and consulates in Turkey come to the offices of companies and banks doing business with Russia and threaten them with sanctions.

Trade between Russia and Turkey has become more difficult after new US sanctions

At the end of February, Reuters reported that the threat of secondary US sanctions aimed at banks doing business with the Russian Federation had complicated trade between Turkey and Russia.

Back in December, United States President Joe Biden signed a decree that allows the US Treasury Department to introduce restrictive measures against foreign financial organizations that help circumvent sanctions against the Russian Federation. The measure provoked problems with Turkey’s payment for Russian oil and Russian payments for Turkish goods.

After this, Turkish banks tightened their requirements for clients from Russia, and oil exporters from the Russian Federation did not receive payments from Turkey for two to three weeks. Due to Biden's new decree, a number of credit institutions in the country have received warnings from the United States regarding their compliance with sanctions policies. “It even reaches a threatening tone,” the media wrote.

Since the beginning of the year, money transfers between Turkey and Russia have almost stopped

Since January 1, remittances between Turkey and Russia have virtually stopped due to concerns about secondary sanctions from the US Treasury. In February, Turkish banks began to close accounts of Russian companies and tightened requirements for ordinary citizens from Russia who wanted to open a card in the country.

Arsen Ayupov, President of the Russian-Turkish Dialogue Association, partner of the NSP law office, noted that the situation with the suspension of payments by companies from Russia to Turkey this year has become extremely large-scale. At the same time, according to him, automatic blocking does not occur; banks carry it out manually, giving time to resolve the situation.