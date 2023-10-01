North Korean Foreign Ministry: The US and the West are hiding traces of involvement in the Nord Stream bombing

The United States and Western countries are trying to hide traces of involvement in sabotage on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. This accusation was made by the head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK for Russian Affairs, Kim Jong-gyu, reports TASS.

He noted that Washington and the West did not inform Moscow about the progress of the investigation into pipeline explosions.