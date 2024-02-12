The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khanexpressed his concern this Monday facing a possible Israeli offensive in Rafahin the south of the Gaza Stripand warned that whoever violates international law will be prosecuted.

In a statement published on X, Khan said his department's investigation into the war in Gaza is being “conducted as an issue of utmost urgency.”

“I am deeply concerned by the information about the bombing and a potential ground offensive by Israeli forces in Rafah,” he declared.

For its part, The United States said it was against a “large-scale” military operation in Rafah without a plan to evacuate civilians from this Palestinian city bordering Egypt, the State Department spokesman said Monday.Matthew Miller.

“Without a plan that is credible and that (the Israelis) can execute, we do not support a large-scale military operation,” he told reporters.

In 2021, the ICC opened an investigation into Israel, but also into Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups. for possible war crimes in the Palestinian Territories.

Khan warned that this investigation would now extend “to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks of October 7, 2023.”

“All wars have rules and the laws applicable to armed conflicts cannot be interpreted in a way that leaves them empty or meaningless,” said the prosecutor.

“This has been my constant message, even since Ramallah last year. Since then, I have not seen any perceptible change in Israel's behavior,” he added.

