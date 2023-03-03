Washington and Seoul announced on March 3 that they will carry out a series of large-scale military exercises, dubbed ‘Shield of Freedom’, between March 13 and 23. The allies said the operation will focus on defending against security threats in the region from North Korea. Previously such drills have raised the fury of Pyongyang, which has responded with missile tests and nuclear threats.

They are the largest joint US-South Korean military exercises in five years.

At a press conference in Seoul, representatives of the Armies of the two countries reported that they will undertake the operation under the name ‘Shield of Freedom’, between March 13 and 23, to strengthen their defense and response capabilities against the threats from Pyongyang.

The operation will focus on “the changing security environment, North Korea’s aggression and lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts,” the allies said.

These will be large-scale exercises, including computer-simulated command post training and amphibious maneuvers that “will be conducted to enhance combined operations execution capabilities,” said Col. Lee Sung Jun, spokesman for the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. .

Lee added that the allies could respond to potential North Korean provocations with “overwhelming capability.”

‘Freedom Shield’ will feature field exercises on a scale not seen since at least 2017, before former US President Donald Trump scaled back public drills to facilitate diplomacy with the Kim Jong-un administration.

As a prelude to the great operation, this Friday, March 3, the Armies of Washington and Seoul carried out a combined air drill with at least one American B-1B long-range bomber.

A US Air Force B-1B bomber, South Korean Air Force F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets take part in a joint aerial drill in South Korea, on March 3, 2023. . © South Korean Defense Ministry/Via Reuters

In addition, they used F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets from South Korea, detailed a statement from the South Korean Ministry of Defense.

The goal is to practice coordination and demonstrate US “extended deterrence” against threats from North Korea, the Seoul ministry said.

North Korea threatens ‘unprecedented’ response

The North Korean Republic argues that such joint military operations are proof that the United States and its allies are “hostile” and bent on regime change in the North.

In the past, such drills have raised the fury of the Kim Jong-un regime, which has responded with missile tests and nuclear threats, so a similar retaliation is expected.

Last February, North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that Washington and Seoul would face “unprecedented strong and persistent counterreactions” if they carry out military exercises planned for this year, which Pyongyang views as “preparations for a war of aggression.” .

But Seoul officials stress that their neighboring country is also holding annual winter drills.

North Korea capped off a year in which it conducted a record number of missile tests. © Reuters – KCNA

Although it is not the first time that the US and South Korea have carried out joint tests, after a record number of missile launches from the North in 2022 and the lifting of anti-pandemic measures by the South Korean government, the allies return to large-scale military exercises.

Military Test Announcement Follows New Sanctions Package Against Pyongyang

The United States increases its commitment to pressure the North Korean regime after it increased its missile tests in recent months, raising alerts in the region. Some of its projectiles have fallen into Japanese waters, as happened on November 3.

In this scenario, on Wednesday, March 1, the Government of Joe Biden announced a new package of sanctions aimed at three companies and two people, for “illicitly” financing North Korea.

Among the entities sanctioned are the Chilsong Trading Corporation and the Korea Paekho Trading Corporation, which the Treasury Department accused of being “agencies or companies controlled by the Labor Party of Korea.”

As the Biden Administration explained in a statement, “North Korea uses them to obtain foreign currency, obtain intelligence information or provide cover for its agents.”

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it claims to be a simulated launch of a cruise missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea early on Thursday, February 23, 2023. ©KCNA via AP

Likewise, Paekho has generated “funds for the North Korean government since the 1980s through construction projects in countries in Africa and the Middle East,” Washington maintains.

The sanctioned citizens are Hwang Kil Su and Pak Hwa Song, accused of favoring this financing. The United States remarked that it remains “committed to fighting global illicit networks that facilitate the financing of these destabilizing activities.”

With Reuters, AP and EFE