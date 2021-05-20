The Kremlin on Thursday celebrated with applause the “positive signs” in relations between Russia and the United States after the first meet between the heads of diplomacy of both countries.

“This conversation is even a positive sign,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters, using the same expression about the fact that Washington waived sanctions against the main company involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia.

The spokesperson alluded to the fact that, weeks after threatening to apply sanctions against the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, the US administration finally decided do not sanction the main company involved in the project, Nord Stream AG, and its CEO.

Bilateral foreign ministers

The meeting took place within the framework of a heated summit on the frozen resources of the Arctic, in Reykjavik. The foreign ministers of Russia and the United States took advantage of the meeting to talk alone and pave the way for a meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

The meeting happened on Wednesday. Veteran Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised the “constructive” dialogue with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken.

Bilateral foreign ministers in Iceland. Photo: EFE

Russia and the United States “understand the need to end the damaging climate that has formed in relations between Moscow and Washington in recent years,” Lavrov said.

“We are willing to talk about all kinds of topics, without exception, as long as the dialogue is honest (…) and is based on mutual respect,” he added.

Despite numerous “divergences”, “our vision is that if the leaders of Russia and the United States can work cooperatively” in the face of common challenges, “the world will be safer”stated Blinken at the beginning of the closed-door meeting, calling for a “stable and predictable” relationship.

The meeting did not throw news about the Putin-Biden summit: Photo: EFE

“But if Russia behaves aggressively against us, our partners or our allies, we will respond,” he warned.

During the meeting, the American expressed his “deep concern” about the deployment of Russian troops in Ukraine and near the border with this country, for the health of the Russian opponent Alexéi Navalni and the “repression of opposition organizations.”

Putin-Biden Summit

The nearly two-hour meeting in the Icelandic capital, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council, was aimed at paving the way for a likely summit between the US president and his Russian counterpart. But there was no progress in that.

“There was no progress tonight, but we have prepared the ground effectively,” a senior US official told reporters.

The date and place of the summit have not been officially fixed. It is possible that it will be in June, when the G7 summit and the meeting of NATO leaders are also planned, which are believed to show a united anti-Moscow front.

On Wednesday there were no announcements, as the ministers have preferred to leave confirmation of the possible meeting to the White House and the Kremlin, as well as the date and place, the senior US official added.

In front of the press the conversation was courteous, contrary to what happened in the first meeting between Blinken and his Chinese counterpart in March in Alaska.

Before Iceland’s face-to-face meeting, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council that also began this Wednesday and brings together eight countries in the region (United States, Russia, Iceland, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway), Washington has made a gesture for mitigate tension by failing to sanction the main company involved in the project, Nord Stream AG, and its CEO.

There will be sanctions but against other entities. In this way the American president wants to avoid getting angry with Germany, which indirectly favors Moscow. The decision has caused discontent among Republicans but also on his own Democratic side.

Specifically, this decision is equivalent to leaving the way free for the realization of this gas pipeline, which America dislikes.

“It is better than reading announcements of new sanctions, it would be without a doubt positive,” the Kremlin reacted before Washington confirmed it.

Since arriving at the White House in January, President Biden has been very firm against Putin’s Russia, whom he has come to call a “murderer”, to mark the break with his predecessor Donald Trump, accused of being lenient with the Kremlin.

Moscow and Washington have accused each other and imposed sanctions since the start of the Democrat’s term.

But now both countries say that they want appeasement.

The statements that preceded the face-to-face did not herald the “de-escalation” that Washington and Moscow claimed to seek at a time when bilateral relations are going through their worst moment since the end of the Cold War.

Blinken wants to turn the Arctic in a lab for some cooperation focused on common challenges, such as the fight against global warming.

But Lavrov raised the tone. “It has been clear to everyone for a long time that they are our lands, our territory“, he blurted out on Monday referring to the Great North, and denounced what he considers” offensive “whims of Westerners through NATO and Norway.

Russia’s “military activity” in the Arctic is “perfectly legal and legitimate,” he said.

The Russian warning prompted a response from Blinken, who called for avoiding “a militarization” of the Arctic, a vast territory with extreme conditions, rich in natural resources, around the North Pole.

Agencies

ap