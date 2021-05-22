Russia Y USA They decided to downplay a more Cold War rhetoric and are now exchanging gestures in order to pave the way for a summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, to be held in June in a European country.

“We see it positively,” said Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, after meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland on Wednesday with the US secretary of state. Antony Blinken.

That was the first step towards standardization. The first meeting between the heads of Kremlin diplomacy and the Biden Administration.

There were no big deals, but the consensus to “clean up” deteriorated relationships by the sanctions, the expulsion of diplomats and the suspected cyber attacks Russians.

The Kremlin made its intentions clear this week by extend until August the deadline for the United States to comply with sanctions -the prohibition of hiring local personnel- against their diplomatic legations in Russian territory.

In addition, it also postponed from May 19 to June 2 the processing in the Senate of the withdrawal of the Open Skies Treaty, a multilateral agreement that guarantees arms control.

An image from March 2011, when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States, in a meeting with the then Prime Minister of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow. Photo: AP

Washington waited for the Reykjavik meeting to exempt the company that operates the Nord Stream, the gas pipeline that will bring Russian gas to Germany.

In the United States, this decision was interpreted asor a gesture directed at PutinAlthough on Friday Washington did sanction the Russian companies and vessels involved in the project.

“Colleagues are always the same. They say one thing and do another,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov on Saturday.

End of the Cold War?

However, the political scientist Alexei Makarkin considers that neither side is interested in a new Cold War.

“Russia is not. The economy is not enough for it. The Russian government has immediate plans to stimulate the economy. The USSR lost the Cold War and everything ended very badly for it. They have that very much in mind,” he told the agency EFE.

As for the US, he believes that across the ocean they are aware that, apart from accusations of democratic involution, “Russia cannot be made to change in the short term.”

Relations between the United States and Russia were strained during the Donald Trump administration. Photo: AFP

“In the White House they believe that, be that as it may, it is necessary to reach an agreement with Russia,” he says.

In his opinion, the “spirit of revenge” is losing points among the Russians, who since the retirement age was increased in 2018 prefer the government to focus on social problems and do not practice an active foreign policy.

In addition, Makarkin adds, “Russia has only opted for the military option when the other variant was not possible. Asia occurred in Syria in order not to run out of the Tartus naval base (2015) and in the battle of Ilovaisk (August 2014 in Ukraine ) so as not to lose Donetsk and Lugansk. “

Doubts about the summit

The summit seems like an open secret. The only thing that is unknown is where it will be held. Geneva, Reykjavik itself – in both cities the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, met in 1985 and 1986 with his American counterpart, Ronald Reagan – or Vienna is being considered.

“Putin and Biden are not going to end up as friends. It’s just about drawing the red lines. Knowing the plans of the other side and agreeing what is acceptable and what is inadmissible,” he explains.

The same happened in the Cold War. In the Cuban missile crisis (1962) both superpowers were “five minutes” away from World War III.

“Nobody knew the decision that the other would make. Then some rules of the game were established and, among other things, nuclear tests were limited,” says the expert.

In Makarkin’s opinion, there are issues where you can cooperate such as climate, strategic stability – Putin and Biden extended New START in February – or Afghanistan.

“Neither side wants the Taliban to come to power. The United States does not want a new Bin Laden to appear and Russia is against the US military presence in Central Asia,” he says.

The president of Ukraine ,. Volodymyr Zelensky, with soldiers in Donetsk, a conflict zone with Russia, in an April image. Photo: EFE

Ukraine, at the center of the conflict

The same role as Cuba can now be played by Ukraine, although it insists that, with the concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and in Crimea, Moscow only wanted to make a show of force.

“Ukraine is becoming anti-Russian, but if it joins NATO that would already be crossing a red line. They must look for a variant to preserve the status quo,” says the Russian political scientist.

Makarkin believes that neither Russia intended to start a war for control of the Donbas nor the West was considering getting involved in the conflict, although he does believe that the Kremlin has committed a miscalculation.

“In Moscow they thought that after 2014 – when there was the annexation of Crimea and the war in the Donbass – Ukraine would disintegrate. The collapse has not happened and now it has been concluded that it is necessary to negotiate with the current authorities in Kiev. “, he assures.

Source: EFE

