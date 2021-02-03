Two days before the pact expired, the Administration of President Joe Biden joined Russia in extending the agreement, the last remaining between the two countries that limits the ability of both powers to develop nuclear weapons. Washington vindicated the importance of the treaty “in times of tension.”

This Wednesday, the United States renewed the New START nuclear weapons treaty for five years, which limits the number of strategic weapons between the two countries and which was scheduled to expire on Friday, February 5. The new US president, Joe Biden, agreed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to keep the deal alive.

“The extension of the New START treaty ensures that we have verifiable limits for ICBMs, SLBMs – submarine-launched ballistic missiles – and Russian heavy bombers until February 5, 2026,” said the US Secretary of State. ., Antony Blinken after the announcement of the extension.

Reached in 2010 by the Barack Obama Administration and signed by the Democrat together with then-Russian President Dimitry Medvedev, New START limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons, with a maximum of 1,550 warheads and 700 ballistic systems for each of the two main ones. atomic powers both on land, sea and air.

The New START nuclear treaty between Russia and the US has been extended. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV AFP / File

Almost from his inauguration, Biden had communicated to Moscow his willingness to extend the pact. Now, after confirming the news, his Administration assures that Washington will use the extension of the agreement to monitor and limit the nuclear program of the European power.

Blinken: ‘Especially in times of stress, the limits of nuclear weapons are of vital importance’

The extension of the agreement was signed amid the climate of tension between Washington and Moscow, increased in the last week by the imprisonment of the opposition Alexei Navalny and by accusations to the Kremlin of massively attacking US federal agencies. However, Blinken vindicated the importance of the pact.

“Especially in times of stress, the verifiable limits of Russia’s intercontinental nuclear weapons are of vital importance. The extension of New START makes America, its allies and partners, and the world safer. (…) Unrestricted nuclear competition would put us all in danger, “said the senior official.

It is the last disarmament agreement that remains in force between both nuclear powers after the Donald Trump Administration withdrew from two other similar agreements. Although the Republican government tried to give it a boost at the end of the term, Russia rejected the proposed renewal terms.

However, after Biden’s arrival in the White House, the two Houses of the Russian Parliament voted on January 27 in favor of the extension. They did so a day after the Kremlin reported that the presidents of both signatory countries had agreed to extend the agreement. The extension does not require formal approval from the US Congress.

In this photo provided by the State Duma, deputies attend a session in the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Both houses of parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to extend the new treaty New START © Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation via AP

The European Union, NATO and the UN welcome the extension of the New START

After the news, the European Union celebrated the extension: “The EU attaches the greatest importance to the New START treaty and considers it to be a crucial contribution to international and European security,” said the bloc’s high representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell. , in a statement on behalf of the member countries.

I welcome agreement reached by the US & Russia on the new #START treaty. The two countries with the largest nuclear arsenals hold a special responsibility in the area of ​​disarmament & arms control. Today’s agreement is a significant step for European and international security. – Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 3, 2021

The 27 nations of the European Union considered that the treaty increases the predictability and mutual trust between the United States and Russia, and that this limits the strategic competition between “the two nuclear states that possess the largest nuclear arsenal.” They also stressed that both have a high responsibility “in the field of nuclear disarmament.”

In the same vein, NATO expressed its full support for the measure: “NATO allies believe that the New START treaty contributes to international stability, and allies once again express their strong support for its continued implementation and dialogue. early and active on ways to improve your stability. “

Likewise, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, welcomed the extension, according to the Organization’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, who said that the common point for the extension “is a first step to revitalize the regime. control of nuclear weapons “.

The White House calls for the release of Americans detained in Russia

Following the extension of the treaty, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki called on Wednesday for the early release of US citizens detained in Russia and indicated that doing so would show that the Kremlin “is willing to move past unsolvable problems within the bilateral relationship “.

In July of last year, the Russian Justice sentenced former US Marine Trevor Reed to nine years in prison after being accused of endangering the lives of two Russian police officers. Another ex-marine, Paul Whelan, was sentenced for espionage to 16 years in prison.

With AP and EFE