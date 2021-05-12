The United States and Russia have set up a working group to jointly search for and eliminate air leaks in the Russian Zvezda module on the International Space Station (ISS). This was stated by the representative of the NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Board, astronaut Susan Helms, reports RIA News…

According to her, Roskosmos has formed a commission to combat the leak. The American astronaut said that the joint group was also created to potentially prevent the negative consequences associated with this problem. She noted that NASA is preparing to send strain measuring instruments to the ISS, which should help in finding the causes of air leaks. At the same time, Helms stressed that experts do not consider the presence of a leak to be an immediate security problem, since due to its current state, the risk for astronauts is considered minimal.

Earlier it was reported that cosmonauts from Russia were going to look for an air leak in the Russian ISS module using dry soup. Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov scattered it in the leaking compartment and set up a video camera in order to track the movement of the soup. After that, he closed the hatch leading to this part of the module until July. Thus, the astronauts will try to detect cracks in the Zvezda’s hull.

In March, the Russian module Zvezda recorded a continuation of air leakage after filling two cracks. In 11 and a half hours, the pressure in the chamber dropped by 52 millimeters.

On March 10, it was reported that a new crack was found on the ISS. Cosmonaut Ryzhikov applied a second coat of sealant to it. At the same time, it was located near the pipeline of the thermal regime.

A hole in the ISS hull was formed at the end of December 2020. An air leak in the Russian module at the station was discovered in September.