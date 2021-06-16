In a press conference held after his summit with US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that both had agreed that their ambassadors to resume their posts as a measure to reduce diplomatic tension between countries.

“With regard to the return of our ambassadors to their workplace, that of the United States to Moscow and ours to Washington, we have agreed that they return to their work,” said the Kremlin leader at a press conference after the summit he held during almost four hours with his American counterpart, at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva.

“As for the calendar, tomorrow or the day after is a pure technicality,” Putin stressed, adding that the State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry will address “the whole set of diplomatic cooperation,” because many issues have accumulated. .

The tensions between the Kremlin and the White House They soared in March after the US president called Putin a “murderer”, after which Moscow called for consultations with Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

Russia recommended at the same time to the head of the American legation, John Sullivan, to leave the country.

The long-awaited summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin passed on amiable terms. Photo: AP

In April the United States imposed sanctions to Russia and expelled ten diplomats for their alleged interference in the 2020 presidential elections, their alleged role in the massive SolarWinds cyberattack, and their actions in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The Kremlin responded with similar measures, it included the United States in a list of “unfriendly countries”, which implies that Washington will not be able to hire local personnel for its diplomatic missions in Russian territory, and recently limited the movement of American diplomats in Russian territory.

“Constructive” talk

Regarding the tone of the talk between the two leaders, which lasted less than originally anticipated, Putin affirmed that there were no hostilities, and that the tone had been “constructive”.



Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first to speak to the press after his meeting with Joe Biden. Photo: EFE

The Russian leader also noted that Biden “is very different from President Trump” and he defined him as an “expert statesman.”

And he remarked that both spoke in detail for two hours, something that would not have been possible to do with most politicians.

The meeting between Biden and Putin lasted 93 minutes. And the one that was held later, with the delegations extended, just over an hour, after a 45-minute break, according to CNN. The parties had planned a duration of four to five hours in total.

The return of the ambassadors comes after a diplomatic tug of war in which there have been deep cuts of personnel in the embassies.



Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, this Wednesday, at their first meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: AFP

Cybersecurity inquiries

Putin also reported that in the meeting with Biden they agreed to start consultations on cybersecurity, following the US accusations about alleged attacks from Russian territory.

“We agreed that we will start consultations on this (cybersecurity). In my view, this is extremely important,” said the head of the Kremlin, at the end of a meeting that had focused the eyes of the international political world.

Putin stressed that in this area “it is necessary to put aside all kinds of insinuation and begin to work at the level of experts in the interest of the United States and Russia.”

“In principle, we have reached an agreement on this and Russia is ready for it,” added the Russian president, who stressed that the field of cybersecurity is very important for the world in general.

Putin indicated that Russia also suffers cyberattacks and cited as an example a computer coup against the health system of one of the Russian federated entities.

“Of course, we see where the attacks come from, we see that this work is coordinated from the cyberspace of the United States,” he said.

Source: AFP and EFE

CB