The United States government is escalating its trade war with China with the support of the Mexican government. The Biden administration announced new measures on Wednesday to combat the evasion of US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum, which use Mexico as a bridge to access the United States. Under the framework of the USMCA, the White House has ordered that imports of steel that has not been melted or poured in Mexico, the United States or Canada will have to pay a 25% tariff. In the case of aluminum, the Biden government has set a 10% tariff on those products that have been melted or molded in China, Russia, Belarus or Iran. In line with these new requirements, importers of products to the United States must provide a certificate of analysis to the United States Customs and Border Protection Office showing the country of origin of the metals.

In agreement with the US, the Mexican government will now require importers of steel products to provide more information about the country of origin of these products. “Both countries will implement policies to jointly prevent tariff evasion on steel and aluminum, and strengthen North American steel and aluminum supply chains,” said Presidents Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a joint statement released by the White House. The leaders have promised greater cooperation to protect North American steel and aluminum markets from unfair trade practices.

The new import requirements come amid growing concerns about China’s industrial overcapacity flooding global markets with exports amid weak domestic demand. This is the second strong action by the Biden administration in this regard, last May the president raised tariffs on a wide range of strategic products from China, including steel and aluminum, electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors and critical minerals. For months, the US government has had its sights set on the role that Mexico can play as a third way for Chinese products to reach the US market, taking advantage of Mexico’s duty-free access through the facilities of the USMCA.

The US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, has described these new measures as filling a legal vacuum that has been dragging on since 2018, during the Donald Trump administration. “This action corrects a loophole left unresolved by the previous administration and its unilateral trade policies, and demonstrates that when we act together, we strengthen our position to defend American workers and businesses from the non-market global capability that emanates from the PRC’s state-led economic and trade approach,” she said.

Ahead of the US presidential election, Democratic President Joe Biden has courted votes from union members and particularly the United Steelworkers in his bid for re-election in November by opposing a takeover of Pittsburgh-based US Steel by Japan’s Nippon Steel.

Mexico is one of the most open economies to foreign trade in the world, however, its main trading partner, the United States, has been on a trade offensive with China for almost eight years and the Mexican government, from its trenches, has also raised the fence to prevent the massive arrival of Asian imports to the country. Last April, the López Obrador Administration imposed tariffs of between 5% and 50% on 544 tariff fractions on shipments from those nations with which the country does not have a trade agreement, such as India and China. The measure affected imports of a diverse group of products: accordions, aluminum and steel manufactures, sandals, rods, among others. At that time, the Government argued that this decision sought to protect the national industry and boost the nearshoringHowever, experts warned that there was underlying pressure from the United States to stop the advance of Chinese goods in the North American region. This new increase in tariffs and requirements for imports of aluminum and steel adds a new chapter to this global trade war.

