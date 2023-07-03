In recent times, especially after the social outbreak in the summer of 2021, which resulted in long prison sentences for more than a thousand people, Cuba seems to be becoming a place for social and economic experimentation by various governments around the world. We have already written here about the Russian program for structural reform on the island, which is being developed by the Stolypin Center, think tank oligarchic capitalism promoted by Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin.

To this project should be added that of the so-called “mipymes” or small private and family businesses, promoted by the current Joe Biden Administration. The Government of the United States and the Democratic Party, which currently leads it, are, in the official Cuban press, habitual faces of the imperialist demon. But there is probably no other government in the world, with its embassy in Havana, that more openly defends “MSMEs” as a formula to develop the non-state sector of the economy and civil society on the island.

On June 27, which the UN recognizes as the Day of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the US embassy, ​​on the Havana boardwalk, posted a message on its Twitter account that said: “The United States is committed to supporting the Cuban private entrepreneurs. The people who carry out their economic projects with independence and creativity help to forge the economy of the island”.

In this support, the State Department headed by Antony Blinken continues the policy towards the island that his predecessor, John Kerry, outlined during the second term of Barack Obama. It was then that diplomatic relations between the two countries were reestablished and the president traveled to the island, where he attended a meeting with Cuban entrepreneurs. In that meeting, Obama explicitly maintained that his policy of making travel and remittances more flexible was aimed at promoting a sector of half a million people with businesses independent of the State, in a position to multiply.

Obama’s speech, in 2016, in Havana, was simultaneously harassed by exile leaders, members of the Republican Party and ideologues of official immobility on the island. Today this curious convergence is repeated, with the peculiarity that the ideological dogmatism of the island rejects the support of the United States for “MSMEs” with the same vehemence that it defends the reform of Vladimir Putin’s Stolypin Center, which also includes an offer of supply of inputs for small and medium-sized Cuban companies.

Even so, there is no shortage of support for the takeoff of “MSMEs” within the island’s citizens, the exile community and reformist segments of the Cuban political class. For those supporters, interested in a reproduction of economic opportunities, in the midst of the impasse imposed by a wealthy and unimaginative bureaucracy, there is no real distinction between the “good” capitalism of Russia or China and the “bad” capitalism of the States. United and Spain.

Mexico, Cuba’s geographic and historical neighbor, has not firmly positioned itself in the island’s laboratory. After some leading role in trade and investment in the 1990s, Mexico’s role has been limited in the search for a way out of the Cuban economic quagmire. The current government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which rhetorically crushes its friendship with Cuba, has offered limited contracts to doctors on the island and symbolic donations of fuel, if the 100,000 barrels per day in Hugo Chávez’s Venezuela are remembered.

In recent weeks it has been learned that the López Obrador government, which is entering its final phase with the advanced race for the presidential succession, is promoting the Sembrando Vida program in two provinces on the outskirts of Havana: Artemisa and Mayabeque. The project consists of the advice of thirty Mexican technicians and the supply of “plants, seeds, agrochemicals, tools and machinery” to relaunch agricultural development in those Cuban regions.

Sembrando Vida is a social program of the Mexican Government, which promotes food self-sufficiency and the preservation of agroforestry resources in disadvantaged rural areas. In May 2022, during the president’s Central American and Caribbean tour, the López Obrador government announced that the program would be extended to Central American countries, such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, in order to contain emigration.

In principle, Cuba, the same as Belize and Haiti, was contemplated in the export of the Mexican social program. However, in President López Obrador’s long speech in Havana, the emphasis was not on Sembrando Vida but on the historical ties between the island and Tabasco and on the need for “the Revolution to be reborn in the Revolution” in Cuba and other strange discursive formulas.

Before in Central America or Cuba, the Sembrando Vida program has been applied in Chiapas and has been denounced by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) and the Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Human Rights Center (FRAYBA) as a mechanism that, Through a system of officialization of territorial property, it limits the autonomy of the communities and favors the transfer of resources to political and military groups, adverse to the original peoples and the Zapatista militants.

The Cuban laboratory reaches the point of altering deeply rooted habits in Havana’s foreign policy. On the one hand, it makes the promotion of private property from the United States welcome. On the other, it turns Cuba from an exporter into an importer of social programs. Programs that in Chiapas are denounced as instruments of domination of indigenous communities. What was once a model, a paradigm, a “beacon of socialism”, is today a land of capitalist experimentation.