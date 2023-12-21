The presidents of the United States and Mexico have agreed that the border shared by both countries needs to increase its controls. Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a phone call this Thursday to address the migration crisis that the region is going through. The Mexican president acknowledged just a few days ago an unusual increase in illegal crossings on that border between November and December, which data from the US Border Patrol (CBP) estimated at 31%. The issue has become a hot potato in the northern country, where at the end of last month they chose to close border crossings due to the enormous flow of people arriving. The two heads of the Executive have also defined that a US delegation, led by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, visits Mexico in the coming days to define new measures to tackle the crisis.

The call between Biden and López Obrador took place this Thursday morning at the initiative of the American president, as confirmed by the White House and the Mexican president. “Let's see what he has to say, he asked that he want to talk to me and he would be happy to do so,” the president said in his daily morning conference. The conversation took place in the context of the umpteenth turn of the screw in the migration crisis on the border with Mexico, where up to 10,000 daily interceptions of irregular migrants have been recorded this week.

Both leaders agreed on the need for greater control in the 3,200 kilometers that separate the two neighbors. To work on this cooperation, Washington reported that several senior US officials, in addition to Blinken, such as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the US National Security Advisor, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, will travel to Mexico in the next few years. days to meet with López Obrador. This was made known to journalists by the White House national security spokesman, John Kirby, who explained that during the high-level conversation on Thursday, Biden focused on asking Mexico for a greater effort in its help to confront the crisis.

The last time the two leaders met was in California last month, taking advantage of a summit of countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The two addressed fentanyl threats, and discussed ways to expand security cooperation.

Mexico faces a double immigration problem. On the one hand, it is the country through which thousands of migrants pass every month seeking to reach the United States. On the other hand, it is facing the massive departure of Mexicans who have joined the caravans in order to cross illegally to the north. The López Obrador Government has estimated that of the 307,000 people detained at the border are expected by the end of the year, almost 75,000 will be from Mexico.

These unprecedented numbers have led to the closure of border crossings. On November 27, the United States Government decided to close the passage to people and vehicles coming from Mexico on the bridge that connects Piedras Negras, in Coahuila, with Eagle Pass, in Texas. CBP said it was making this decision due to the increase in irregular arrivals. For the same reason, on December 4 they closed the crossing from Sonoyta, in Sonora, to Lukeville, in Arizona. And on December 9, the pedestrian crossing from El Chaparral, in Tijuana (Baja California), to San Ysidro (California), one of the busiest borders in the world, was closed.

Trade relations have been a point of contention for the United States and Mexico, and Biden and Obrador have had a tense relationship at times. The increase in migratory flows is taking its toll on some sectors of the US economy. Dozens of agricultural conglomerates in the country requested on Wednesday the reopening of two railway crossings on the border to restore commercial communication arteries clogged by the escalation of crossings in recent weeks. The measure was in response to the Mexican immigration agency's decision to suspend expulsions of migrants due to lack of funds until the end of the year.

In his almost three years in office, the immigration issue has been a thorn in the side of Biden, who is seeking re-election in the November 2024 elections. He arrived with the intention of “humanizing” border management, and was found with a crisis aggravated by the effects of the end of the pandemic and the lack of stability in some of the migrant-emitting countries. His political adversaries have taken his measure in this matter, in which they accuse him of inaction and of having “the border open.”

From Mayorkas to Biden or the Republicans, everyone in Washington agrees on the diagnosis that the US immigration system is “broken”, due to lack of legislative updating, the latest dating back to the late 1980s, and stuck in political quarrels. of the US Congress.

