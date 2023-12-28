The meeting between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Secretary of State Antony Blinken left several agreements this Wednesday, including the intensification of efforts to “interrupt human trafficking, trafficking and criminal networks, and continue working to promote avenues of legal human mobility.” Diplomatic and Security delegations from both countries met in Mexico to try to stop the “unprecedented” arrival of migrants to the United States border, driven to the inhumane transfer with their families due to the conditions of violence, political repression and poverty in good part of Latin America. The joint statement between both countries does not specify the ways to stop the coyotes who traffic these people, which has recently become the big business of organized crime.

The rise of migration in these last months of the year, with thousands of people crowding the banks of the Rio Grande every day, kept several border crossings closed last week, which in turn caused million-dollar losses about which they complained. Mexican businessmen. The meeting, described as cordial and friendly, addressed this issue and concluded with the American promise that these trade routes will remain open going forward. They prefer to focus, the statement says, on “promoting orderly, humane and regular migration,” which includes attacking the origin of these exoduses with cooperation between Central American countries. Specifically mentioned is “the joint initiative for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans,” in line with what was agreed at the recent Palenque summit, where, at Mexican invitation, leaders of these nations met to address the causes of migration and its possible solutions.

In the middle of winter, hundreds of thousands of migrants continue crossing Central American countries until completing their journey to the border through Mexico, one of the most dangerous and corrupt journeys for these people.

President López Obrador advocated continuing diplomatic commitments with the countries of the region, “as well as investing in ambitious development programs throughout the hemisphere of the Americas.” Both delegations highlighted the White House's willingness to implement humanitarian and development aid, in addition to promoting “new private investments in the region.”

Likewise, “the benefits of regularizing the situation of Hispanic migrants who have been undocumented for several years and the beneficiaries of the document proving that they arrived in childhood, who today represent “a vital part of the American economy and society,” were also addressed.

The good relations with the northern neighbor that the Mexican president exhibits will be materialized in new periodic meetings, the next one in January of next year. This last bilateral meeting in which Blinken was accompanied by the Secretary of State for Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the White House National Security Advisor, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, was preceded by the visit on December 5 by Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury Department, who met in Mexico with her counterparts to discuss financial and economic measures that strangle the financing and money laundering channels of criminals. The trafficking of fentanyl and weapons is added to the trafficking and extortion of migrants, the three major problems that most strain relations between the two countries.

Joe Biden, López Obrador said this morning, is the only tenant of the White House in recent times, both among Democrats and Republicans, who has not influenced the need to build walls to separate the borders, something that the Mexican president has celebrated with words of praise towards him, to highlight, once again, the good relations that were confirmed yesterday in the warm welcomes to the American delegation.

The economies of both nations are intertwined by strong economic ties, unavoidable for both despite the political upheavals caused, especially in the United States, by the presence of migrants on its border, something that the Republican opposition often uses to insult the Democrats.

The truth is that neither the walls nor the restrictive measures that have been implemented in the coldest moments between both Administrations have managed to stop the enormous flow of people fleeing misery in their countries. On the contrary, in recent times, the precarious economies and political situation of countries such as Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras or Nicaragua have expelled hundreds of thousands of countrymen from their nations without the usual torments of the journey being able to dissuade them from undertaking the journey. March.

These days, a new caravan of thousands of migrants is heading from the south to the north of Mexico with a view to crossing into the United States. However, in some territories, such as Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abott has dictated dramatic measures to stop the presence of migrants, such as deportation if they are found without papers in this State. And buses full of people continue to be sent to New York or Washington to protest Biden's Democratic policies.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country